AWESOME or AWFUL? GM Is Having Significant DIFFICULTY Moving C7 Corvettes, It's A Buyer's Market

While listening to the radio this morning, I heard a story on 1010 WINS. Highlighting the supply glut of General Motors' current-gen C7 Corvette, it's become nationwide news that an all-new, gamechanging Corvette is on the way.



Now buyer's are holding out to see what's coming down the 'pike.



July 18 is the big day. We're looking forward to it.



Until then though, as we've pointed out before, there's a ton of incentives and money on the hood. Perhaps the national headlines will help clear inventory before the C8 gets here?



This weekend I may head to a dealer or two just to see what the offers look like. Honestly, I am not particularly impressed with what I am seeing with the all-new C8. Its design is kind of off putting and its interior is laughable from the leaked spy shots we've seen so far.



That said, what do YOU make of the situation, Spies? Is this inventory build up getting your attention or are you hanging in there for the C8?







...Corvette sales in the U.S. have declined every quarter from the prior-year period since 2016. Dealers sold just 18,791 of the vehicles in 2018, 44 percent less than in 2015. Current models are idling on dealership lots, forcing dealers to offer large incentives. Stingray, for example, is dangling discounts and incentives up to $15,000 on some of the high-performance models. If you’ve always wanted a Corvette and don’t care where the engine goes, now’s the time.



General Motors declined to talk about the big Corvette upgrade or the sales slump, though the company did confirm a reveal date: July 18, in southern California...



