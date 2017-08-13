CAR WARS! Seven-seat Luxury SUV Showdown: Audi Q7 vs. Land Rover Discovery vs. Volvo XC90

Luxury sport-utility vehicles are all the rage right now. More buyers want them and are flocking from sedans to these family-oriented cruisers. But, if you're looking for something a bit off the beaten path, which is the best choice?



If you're not cross-shopping a BMW, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Cadillac or the like, then perhaps you should closely examine these three.



The Audi Q7, Land Rover Discovery and Volvo XC90. For those of you not in the loop, I said in this past year's Top 007 of 2016 that the Q7 and XC90 were the two best SUVs out at the moment.



So, how does it shake out?



Watch the clip below as Carwow puts the three together for a head-to-head-to-head battle.





Seven seat SUVs: they're big, comfy and posh. The Volvo XC90, Audi Q7 and Land Rover Discovery are three of the best, so which should you choose? Watch as I compare their styling, interiors and practicality before heading out onto the road to work out which is the nicest to drive. It's one of our biggest group tests ever... Literally!







