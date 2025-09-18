$60K Oil Change? This Barely-Driven Beauty's Service Bill Bigger Than Your Mortgage—Bargain or Bankruptcy Bait?

Picture this: a 2016 McLaren 675LT Coupe, with just 1,200 miles on the clock. That's right—barely driven, like it spent most of its life in a climate-controlled closet, whispering sweet nothings to a Ferrari poster. For a car that retailed new at around $350K, this low-mileage unicorn should be screaming "buy me" at $200K–$250K in today's market. But no, the seller's slapping on a $60,000 service charge like it's chump change for a glorified oil change. Sixty. Thousand. Dollars. For what? Let's roast this absurdity to a crisp.



The "Service" That's Basically a Down Payment on a House



According to the listing, this beast just got a full once-over at a McLaren dealer, including:

Engine-out service: Because apparently, popping the hood wasn't dramatic enough—they yanked the whole damn powerplant for a spa day.



Transmission refresh: Fine, fluids and seals make sense, but $60K? That's the price of a used Tesla, not a gearbox tune-up.



Suspicion of carbon buildup: They "addressed" it, whatever that means. Pro tip: If your car's so pristine it has carbon buildup from standing still, maybe just let it breathe.



Total tab? $60,020.95, billed like a celebrity divorce settlement. For context, that's more than you'd drop on a brand-new Porsche 911 GT3 base model. And this McLaren? It's nine years old, with mileage that qualifies it for the "museum piece" category. Outrageous doesn't even cover it—this is peak luxury lunacy, where "maintenance" means mortgaging your soul for synthetic oil and a mechanic's autograph.



Why This Roast Burns Hotter Than the 675LT's Exhaust



Value Vortex: Low miles should add value, not justify a service fee that could fund a small coup. Buyers, you're not just paying for the car—you're subsidizing some tech's yacht payment.















McLaren Tax: Woking's finest build rockets on wheels, but their service departments? Robbery with a Union Jack. A comparable refresh on a less exotic supercar might run $10K–$20K. Here? It's inflated to absurdum.

The Irony: "Basically new" means it's been pampered into obsolescence. Congrats, owner—you turned a steal into a "steal your wallet" scam.



If you're tempted, walk away. Or better yet, bid low and make the seller eat that service bill. This 675LT deserves a garage, not a gouge-fest. Check the full listing here if you dare— but bring your checkbook... and a lawyer.







Read Article