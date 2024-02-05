Cadillac Tempers Decision To Go All Electric By 2030 - ICE Still A Possibility

Cadillac has long planned to have an all-electric line-up by 2030 but the vice president of Global Cadillac, John Roth, has acknowledged it will continue to sell combustion-powered vehicles after this date.

While speaking at a recent media event, Roth said that “EVs and ICE (internal combustion engine), we want to be clear, will coexist for several years. We want to make sure that we have that luxury of choice in the marketplace and both will have an opportunity to meet the customer needs as we look forward.”