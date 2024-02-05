Californians Jumping On Hybrids As EV Revolution Sputters

As automakers rushed to make everything an electric vehicle, Toyota took a different approach. Chairman Akio Toyoda decided that EVs weren't the clear path forward. Instead, he believed that a mix of propulsion systems was the right answer.

His vision included gas, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and even hydrogen vehicles. The Toyota lineup reflects that strategy with the hydrogen Mirai, plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime, electric bZ4x, and an assortment of hybrids. Ed Kim, President and Chief Analyst, AutoPacific, told CarBuzz, "Toyota may have been criticized for what some perceived to be disinterest or rejection of pure EVs, but it was anything but."