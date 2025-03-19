Clandestine Website Exposes Tesla Owners Private Info

Tesla and its customers have felt the wrath of Elon Musk’s political transformation, but things have taken a scary turn. According to reports, a doxing site has been launched with names and addresses of Tesla owners.
 
We had intermittent issues accessing the site, but it’s known as DOGEQuest and bills itself as the “ultimate hub for enthusiasts of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).” It then mockingly says they connect “like-minded Tesla owners with one another, facilitating a vibrant community through shared contact information.”


