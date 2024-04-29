Fisker In Talks With 4 Automakers Interested In A Buyout

Henrik Fisker, the CEO behind the struggling electric car brand that bears his name, reportedly met with employees on Thursday to tell them the company is in talks with four automakers for a possible acquisition. This might be the only way to save the brand after several months of market decline. Several automakers might benefit from acquiring Fisker, but only at the right price. The deal might not come quickly though. “We still have some time to get other offers on Fisker. We do have four car companies that have signed NDAs. However, they obviously need time to get to some diligence,” he said, according to a recording of the event that was viewed by Business Insider



