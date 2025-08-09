Polestar Debuts The Perfect Flagship With the Polestar 5

Today, Polestar debuted its newest model. Just as three is followed by four, next in the series comes five—in this case the Polestar 5. And the new EV is a little departure from the products we've seen so far from this Swedish/Chinese startup. It's a handsome if angular sedan that, like the Polestar 4 SUV, eschews a rear window in favor of more headroom for passengers and a rear-view camera. "Polestar 5 is bringing the future to our present. Our vision for Polestar's design, technology, and sustainability direction is no longer a dream but a reality our customers can buy," said Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller. "With its pure Scandinavian design inside and out, unique platform, powerful motors, sophisticated chassis, cutting-edge technology, and consciously sustainable materials, the Polestar 5 is a guiding star for the industry and the perfect Polestar flagship."



Read Article