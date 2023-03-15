SUV WARS! KIA EV9 Vs. RIVIAN R1S. WHICH Would Be YOUR Choice? And WHY?

The KIA EV9 and Rivian R1S seem like natural competitors in the EV space. Let’s do a general comparison and examine the pros and cons of both models to determine which one is a better choice.



Argument for the KIA EV9:



The KIA EV9 has been designed with sustainability in mind. One of the primary advantages of the EV9 is its range for its size and having 3 rows. It has a range of up to 300 miles on a single charge (not official or tested).



Another advantage of the EV9 is its fast charging capability. It can charge up to 80% in just 18 minutes, which is significantly faster than many other electric SUVs. This feature makes the EV9 an excellent option for those who want to take long road trips without worrying about range anxiety.



Additionally, the EV9 has a spacious interior with comfortable seating for up to seven passengers. The vehicle has an impressive cargo space of up to 1,335 liters, making it an excellent option for families or those who need to carry a lot of gear.



The EV9 also comes with a host of advanced safety features, such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and blind-spot detection. These features help keep drivers and passengers safe on the road.



Argument against the KIA EV9:



One of the major disadvantages of the KIA EV9 is its price. It is expected to cost over $60,000 reasonable equipped not including added dealer markups (the stupid tax), which is significantly more than other non-luxury electric SUVs on the market. This high price point could make it less accessible for many consumers.



Another potential issue with the EV9 is its charging infrastructure. While the fast charging capability is impressive, there are currently fewer charging stations available for electric vehicles compared to traditional gas stations. This could make it challenging for EV9 owners to find a charging station when they need it, particularly in rural or remote areas.



The final disadvantage of the EV9 is its lack of off-road capabilities. While it is an excellent option for city driving and road trips, it may not be the best choice for those who want to go off-road or take their vehicle on rough terrain.



Argument for the Rivian R1S:



The primary advantages of the R1S is its off-road capabilities. It has impressive ground clearance and a robust suspension system that makes it an excellent option for those who want to take their vehicle on challenging terrain.



Another advantage of the R1S is its range. It has a range of up to 300 miles on a single charge, which is comparable to the KIA EV9. It also has a fast charging capability, which means owners can quickly charge their vehicle on the go.



The R1S has a spacious interior with seating for up to seven passengers. The vehicle also has a variety of cargo configurations, allowing drivers to customize the space to fit their needs.



Additionally, the R1S has a host of advanced safety features, such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. These features help keep drivers and passengers safe on the road.



Argument against the Rivian R1S:



One of the major disadvantages of the R1S is its price at over 90k, which is significantly more than other non-luxury electric SUVs on the market.



Another potential issue with the R1S is its charging infrastructure. While the fast charging capability is impressive, there are currently fewer charging stations available for electric vehicles compared to traditional gas stations. This could make it challenging for R1S owners to find a charging station when they need it, particularly in rural or remote areas.



Finally, the R1S is a relatively new entrant into the market, and there may be some reliability concerns given that it is yet to establish itself as a reliable car brand. Rivian is a new company, and the R1S is its first vehicle, which may make some consumers hesitant to purchase the vehicle until the company has built up a track record of reliability.



Summing up: Both the KIA EV9 and Rivian R1S have their pros and cons, and it ultimately depends on the individual's needs and preferences. The KIA EV9 is an excellent option for those who want a reliable electric SUV with advanced safety features and three row and unique seating. On the other hand, the Rivian R1S is a better option for those who want a vehicle with impressive off-road capabilities and robust suspension.



However, both vehicles are expensive, and charging infrastructure remains a challenge for electric vehicle owners. With the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, the charging infrastructure is expected to improve in the coming years. This will make electric vehicles like the KIA EV9 and Rivian R1S more accessible and practical for consumers.



So based on the general pros and cons, tell us which YOU would choose and why. And let us know if we missed anything?






