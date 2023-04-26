Tesla FSD Statistics Show Autopilot Is Far Safer Than A Human Driver

Critics of Tesla’s FSD autonomous driving software have one common criticism; the system isn’t safe enough. Often, this argument is paired with a citation of the U.S. NHTSA, which is currently investigating 40 collisions involving Tesla’s autonomous system. Now, the automaker has published the best rebuke to this criticism yet, reporting new data showing that FSD is almost five times safer than the average American behind the wheel. Tesla’s FSD safety findings were reported as part of the company’s 2022 Impact Report, which among other things, reports the company’s effect on the environment and the world more generally annually. According to this report, the average Tesla equipped with FSD Beta, driven on predominantly non-highway sections of road, crashes 0.31 times per million miles, a dramatic decrease from the average American, who crashes 1.53 times every million miles.



