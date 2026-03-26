Trump Rejects Elon Musk's Offer To Pay TSA Agents On Legal Grounds

Republicans still have yet to offer Democrats anything in exchange for their vote to fund the Department of Homeland Security, so DHS remains shut down, and non-ICE employees are currently working unpaid. That includes the Transportation Security Administration, which has become a bit of a problem for air travelers recently, since it's hard to stop workers from calling in sick when they already aren't getting a paycheck. And when workers don't show up, the security lines get long. Plenty of people would love to fix that, but Trump? CBS News reports he just rejected another offer to get TSA agents paid, this time from Elon Musk himself.



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