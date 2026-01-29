Volkswagen ID. Unyx 07 Enters Production In China

It’s the beginning of a completely new era for German carmaker Volkswagen on the world’s largest car market, China, after the group started rolling off the assembly lines something it describes as its first zonal electronic architecture. Called China Electronic Architecture (CEA), it underpins, for now, the ID. Unyx 07 mid-size sedan, “the tech trailblazer for a new generation of Intelligent Connected Vehicles (ICV).”

The technology is basically a solution meant to turn Volkswagen’s Chinese electric vehicles into software-defined machines. Developed together with XPeng and announced in the spring of 2024, it uses a central computer and a zonal structure to control all the electronics in the vehicle.