WATCH: Russian Oligarchs Begin Scooping Up Cybertrucks Just Like Hollywood Stars And Gangster Rappers

Interest in the Cybertruck is incredibly high despite some criticizing its shortcomings. Many celebrities have bragged about having one, and even Russian oligarchs are willing to do whatever it takes to own one of Tesla's electric pickups. Despite sanctions, a Tesla Cybertruck has been spotted in Moscow, and its temporary owner explained in a YouTube video how he got it. Tesla always advertised the Cybertruck as the most revolutionary pickup truck on the market. Although the final product was not as compelling as the prototype unveiled in 2019, Tesla was overwhelmed by the interest in the Cybertruck. People were willing to do whatever it took to get their hands on a Cybertruck, including paying at least double the advertised price. For the first time in history, a pickup truck was cool enough that celebrities wanted to be seen in one.









Read Article