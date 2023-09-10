2025 Ford Maverick Facelift Revealed Early

There is one part of the American pickup truck market that's copiously and unequivocally dominated by the Ford Motor Company – the Maverick unibody compact pickup truck outsold its only rival, Hyundai Santa Cruz, by almost 15k units during the third quarter of the year. However, things will not look rosy forever as intensifying rumors speak of Toyota's intention to enter the fray and crash the Ford-Hyundai compact truck party with either a rather complicated Scout revival or a straightforward Corolla Cross pickup truck derivative. No worries, though, as the reinvented Ford Maverick has been around since 2021 (in production at the Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly factory in Mexico) for the 2022 model year. As such, it is only logical to assume that FoMoCo will soon unleash a refreshed version of the Maverick XL, XLT, and Lariat to keep the sales crown safe and sound from current and future competitors.



Read Article