BEST And WORST- WE Pick the BEST Part Of The 2023 Chevy Blazer EV's DESIGN And The WORST!

All vehicles being introduced today have their positives and negatives.



So we decided to talk about the good and the bad attributes strictly from the design standpoint.



Not the drive, or tech or price, etc.



Just the design of the product.



We will pick what we feel is the BEST part of it and the WORST.



And then ask for YOUR best and worst.



So here we go...



2023 Chevy Blazer EV



BEST



Hands down it's the interior.



We like the mix of new tech and the best of the old school like the circular vents etc.







And now the worst...







Whatever this mishmash of design elements in the roof area are we say ship them back to Toyota/Lexus in Plano.



Now it's YOUR turn...



Pick YOUR BEST and WORST!









