Multi-Car Accident Involving Brad Pitt Blamed On Tesla Software Glitch

Renowned actor Brad Pitt was involved in a multi-car accident this May in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. The incident, which could have had serious consequences, occurred when the actor, behind the wheel of his Tesla Model S, rear-ended a silver Nissan, which in turn hit a Kia in front of it.

While the accident could have been due to human error, the investigation revealed a malfunction in the Tesla's autonomous driving system. This incident has undoubtedly left a mark on Brad Pitt and will likely influence his future decision regarding whether to continue driving vehicles of this brand.

Images from the scene show Brad Pitt talking with the occupants of the other two vehicles involved, exchanging insurance information, and expressing concern for their well-being. Fortunately, none of those involved in the accident suffered serious injuries, and the material damage to the vehicles appears to be minor.