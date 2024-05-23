Notorious NYC Street Racer Squeeze.Benz Busted After Eluding Authorities For Months

YouTuber and social media star Squeeze.Benz racked up millions of views over the course of several months by getting into high-speed chases with police and successfully evading them. Mister Benz even invited fellow YouTuber Tommy G to tag along, showing off their techniques but never their face, name, or location. Today, police from Newark, New Jersey, and the New York Police Department believe they've apprehended the individual behind the exploits.

"'Squeeze.benz' is in custody, thanks to NY’s Finest. One of the most prolific street racers in NYC can no longer treat the Big Apple like the Indy 500," NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry wrote in an X post.